‘The Simpsons’ Ratings Surge With “Treehouse Of Horror” Episode; ‘Sunday Night Football’ Tops Night

Fox welcomed back its Sunday night animation block after its World Series run with The Simpsons getting a healthy boost from the network’s coverage of the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game leading into primetime. The long-running animated series aired its 31st “Treehouse of Horror” episode, which delivered a 2.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.48 million viewers The NFL lead-in also bolstered Bless the Harts (0.9, 2.55M) and Bob’s Burgers (0.7, 1.86M), which beat or matched season highs, while Family Guy (0.7, 1.70M) capped the night climbing a tenth since its last new episode.

NBC’s coverage of (3.9, 13.90M) also received a bump with the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles matchup, with the game ticking up three tenths from last week as the Eagles trounced the Cowboys 23-9. As with all live sports, those numbers will likely be adjusted in finals.

60 Minutes (0.8, 8.42M) fell dramatically compared with last week’s special election episode which featured interviews with Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It was followed last night with CBS’ presentation of Star Trek Beyond (0.4, 2.74M), which matched last week’s movie of the week Scream in the demo while netting more viewers.

America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 4.37M) kicked off Sunday night on ABC holding steady in the demo. Who Wants To Be a Millionaire (0.5, 3.19M) and Card Sharks (0.3, 2.08M) were also on par with last week, while Supermarket Sweep (0.7, 3.41M) dipped a tenth.

On the CW, Pandora (0.0, 270,000) stumbled from last week, hitting rock bottom in the ratings metric.