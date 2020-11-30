‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Rules U.S. Streaming Chart, With Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Breaking Through To The No. 3 Spot

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit dominated Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings for the week of October 26 to November 1, piling up nearly 1.9 million total minutes of viewing.

The rankings are usually released on Thursday but were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Netflix last week said Gambit had drawn 62 million global viewers to become the company’s biggest scripted limited series. Netflix defines viewing differently from Nielsen, counting any sampling of a minimum of two continuous minutes as a series view. Nielsen measures cumulative minutes of viewing, only in the U.S. and only through a TV set, meaning mobile devices are left out.

Disney also had a big week, with the second season of The Mandalorian ranking No. 3 on the Nielsen list after its debut on October 30. The launch of the show, along with Disney+, was last November, months before Nielsen started publishing its weekly ratings over the summer. Disney also releases most of its streaming originals one at a time, which meant that only the Season 2 premiere episode, along with Season 1, could be counted toward overall viewing.

It was the first appearance by Disney+ in the chart, which also tracks Hulu and Amazon as well as Netflix.

Nine of 10 titles on the list are Netflix, with library shows out-numbering originals by a count of five to four. The Office, which will shift its U.S. streaming home to Peacock in the new year, finished the week No. 2.

As holiday-season viewing ramped up, the other notable entrant in the No. 5 spot was , an original Netflix movie starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. It drew an estimated 654 million viewing minutes.

Here is the full chart, with the number of episodes and total viewing minutes):

The Queen’s Gambit (7 episodes, 1.85B)

The Office (192 episodes, 1.05B)

The Mandalorian (9 episodes, 1.03B)

Schitt’s Creek ( 80 episodes, 963M)

Holidate (1 film, 654M)

Grey’s Anatomy (361 episodes, 624)

Criminal Minds ( 277 episodes, 620M)

NCIS ( 353 episodes, 552M)

The Haunting of Bly Manor ( 9 episodes, 535M)