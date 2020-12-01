‘The Price Is Right: The Bob Barker Era’: Fremantle & Pluto TV Launch Channel Dedicated To Game Show’s Heyday

Today’s audience can experience Bob Barker in all his The Price Is Right hosting glory with Fremantle and Pluto TV’s new channel. On Monday Pluto TV and Fremantle’s Buzzr announced that the services would team to launch The Price Is Right: The Barker Era, a new channel aimed at highlighting the beloved game show’s heyday in the 80’s and celebrating Barker’s hosting skills.

“The Price is Right is classic feel-good TV and a part of television history with beloved host Bob Barker at the helm,” said Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV. “These iconic game shows have not been televised in 40 years, and Pluto TV is thrilled to be the exclusive home of these classics, as they bring our viewers back in time to a treasured era of television.”

Starting Tuesday Dec. 1, The Price Is Right: The Barker Era will provide Pluto TV users with 24/7 broadcasts of the guessing game show. While the channel will feature fan-favorite episodes that have already made their rounds in TV throughout the ages, it will also air gems that have not been on television since their original air dates – nearly 40 years ago. Heading into the holiday season, the new Pluto TV channel will also feature festive episodes set to air on Christmas Eve.

Barker hosted the show from 1972 to 2007, gaining 17 Emmy Awards along the way. In 1999 Barker received the Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement. The Price Is Right, itself, received a total of 43 Emmy Awards.

“Bringing the most cherished era in The Price Is Right history back to television is sure to be a dream come true for all game show fans,” said BUZZR General Manager, Mark Deetjen. “The golden age of game shows was a time when families would come together to watch this fun and engaging genre of television from the comfort of their living rooms. Pluto TV’s mission to offer accessible entertainment to homes across America harnesses this very same spirit and we couldn’t think of a more perfect partner to help us reintroduce this iconic content.”

Episodes included in The Price Is Right: The Barker Era are part of Fremantle’s vast portfolio of game show content.