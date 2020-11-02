‘The Painter And The Thief’ Documentary Getting Narrative Remake By Neon, Studiocanal & Blueprint Pictures

Neon, StudioCanal, and Blueprint Pictures are co-developing the narrative remake of lauded documentary The Painter and the Thief from Benjamin Ree.

Neon held a bidding war for the project, which Studiocanal and Blueprint won. Neon had acquired remake rights along with the documentary following its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it won an award for Creative Storytelling.

The Painter and the Thief follows a Czech artist who, desperate for answers about the theft of her two paintings, seeks out and befriends the career criminal who stole them.

The Painter and Thief went on to win Best Documentary Feature at the BFI London Film Festival, and received two Critics’ Choice Awards nominations. Studiocanal and Blueprint are developing the package, with the latter producing and Neon and StudioCanal serving as EPs and financiers. A writer, director and cast have yet to be attached.

The deal was negotiated by Jeff Deutchman for Neon, with Shana Eddy, Rachel Henochsberg and Vanessa Saunoi on behalf of Studiocanal and Diarmuid McKeown on behalf of Blueprint.