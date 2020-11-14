‘The Order’ Canceled By Netflix After 2 Seasons

Click to Skip Ad
Netflix has opted not to renew horror drama series The Order for a third season. Creator/writer and executive producer Dennis Heaton revealed the cancellation on Twitter.

Heaton also teased for fans what could’ve happened in Season 3.

The Order, from Canadian production company Nomadic Pictures, starred Jake Manley as Jack and Sarah Grey as Alyssa. It centers on college freshman Jack Morton (Manley), who joins a fabled secret society, The Order, where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters, and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts.

Nomadic’s Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev executive produced along with David Von Ancken. Season 2 of the series was released in June.

 

