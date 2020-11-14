‘The Order’ Canceled By Netflix After 2 Seasons

Netflix has opted not to renew horror drama series The Order for a third season. Creator/writer and executive producer Dennis Heaton revealed the cancellation on Twitter.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching. — Dennis Heaton (@DennisHeaton2) November 14, 2020

Heaton also teased for fans what could’ve happened in Season 3.

PS – Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her. — Dennis Heaton (@DennisHeaton2) November 14, 2020

The Order, from Canadian production company Nomadic Pictures, starred Jake Manley as Jack and Sarah Grey as Alyssa. It centers on college freshman Jack Morton (Manley), who joins a fabled secret society, The Order, where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters, and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts.

Nomadic’s Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev executive produced along with David Von Ancken. Season 2 of the series was released in June.