Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

William Dalrymple & Anita Anand’s Book ‘Koh-I-Noor: The History Of The World’s Most Infamous Diamond’ Optioned For Drama Series Adaptation

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Spike Lee & eOne Set Film Musical On Pfizer's Pre-COVID Miracle Drug: Viagra
Read the full story

‘The Neighborhood’ Returns To Top Monday Ratings; ‘The Voice’ Dips

Courtesy of CBS

CBS saw the return of its Monday primetime lineup with the Season 3 premiere of The Neighborhood leading the pack. The timely Black Lives Matter-themed episode set the pace for the night with a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.02 million viewers, the latter up 6% over last season’s premiere.

The shutdown-delayed sophomore season debuts of Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.60M), on par with last season’s average, and All Rise (0.6, 4.62M), steady in the demo but matching audience lows, also returned for the network, followed by Bull (0.5, 4.91M) and its musical Season 5 premiere which hit series lows.

The final numbers for CBS’ season premieres are likely to be adjusted due to local NFL preemptions.

On NBC, The Voice (0.8, 6.78M) continues its socially distanced season but was slightly out of tune last night, stumbling two tenths in the demo and off in viewers. Meanwhile, Weakest Link (0.5, 3.00M) managed to hang on to last week’s numbers.

ABC saw dips across the board as Dancing with the Stars (0.8, 5.58M) lost its rhythm from last week, ticking down two tenths in the demo. The Good Doctor (0.5, 4.20M) also dropped two tenths while shedding viewers.

NBC and ABC tied for the top spot overall in the demo while the former won the night overall in total viewers.

All was steady on the Fox front with L.A.’s Finest (0.3, 1.52M) and Filthy Rich (0.2, 1.10M). It was the same story for the CW. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 1.18M) was on par with its last fresh episode, and the season finale of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.25M) was steady. Like CBS, those numbers are likely to be impacted due to local NFL preemptions.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad