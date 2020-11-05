‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Wednesday Ratings Amid Election Coverage

As the country waits for election results, some took a break from the nail-biting to watch The Masked Singer on Wednesday night. Fox’s reality singing competition held steady with last week, delivering a 1.6 in the adults 18-49 demographic and getting a small boost in viewership with 6.28 million viewers. It served as the lead-in to more singing with I Can See Your Voice (1.1, 4.27M), which ticked up in the demo. The pair gave Fox the overall victory in primetime in both ratings metrics.

NBC’s entire Wednesday night was occupied by election coverage (0.8, 3.41M), which was down from Tuesday night but still tops in the demo compared with the other broadcast networks when it comes to coverage last night. Both ABC (0.5, 2.46M) and CBS (0.3, 1.59M) aired 10 p.m. specials devoted to the election.

ABC’s Wednesday night sitcom block held steady in the demo with The Goldbergs (0.7, 3.66M), American Housewife (0.6, 3.06M) and The Conners (0.7, 3.93M). Black-ish (0.4, 2.31M) took a two-tenths dip from last week.

The Amazing Race (0.7, 3.92M) was on par with last week for CBS.

The CW’s night included new episodes of Devils (0.1, 466,000), which nearly matched last week’s numbers, and Coroner (0.1, 686K) which held steady in the demo while slipping in viewership.