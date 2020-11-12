‘The Masked Singer’ Dominates Wednesday Ratings; CMA Awards Stumble, ‘Chicago’ Trio Premieres Tick Down

Fox won Wednesday night in the ratings with its “Kensday” lineup (both shows feature Ken Jeong), starting with The Masked Singer which delivered a 1.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netted 5.82 million viewers. The reality singing competition was down a tenth from last week but still set the pace in primetime, on a night that also featured the CMA Awards and the return of NBC’s Chicago franchise with new seasons.
Masked Singer served as a lead-in to I Can See Your Voice (0.9, 3.39M), which dipped two tenths in the demo.
The three-hour CMA Awards telecast (1.1, 6.82M) on ABC raised some eyebrows last night with its in-person ceremony in Nashville that included an audience not wearing face coverings. The biggest night in country music was down sharply from last year’s ceremony, which scored a 2.0 rating and drew 11.27 million viewers in Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers.
NBC welcomed back its Chicago trio with new, shutdown-delayed seasons, which were all down nearly a tenth across the board compared with their previous season averages. However, they still stayed strong with the Season 6 premiere of Chicago Med (1.1, 7.61M) leading the way, delivering the night’s biggest audience. It was followed by the Season 9 debut of Chicago Fire (1.0, 7.02M) and the Season 8 premiere of Chicago P.D. (0.9, 6.27M).
The premieres come after Deadline reported that Chicago Fire shut down production on Sunday for two weeks due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.
CBS last night premiered the fourth season of S.W.A.T. (0.4, 2.58M), which hit series lows in the demo with its two-hour kickoff, while lead-in The Amazing Race (0.6, 3.59M) took a one-tenth hit in the demo.
At the CW, everything was on par with last week with Devils (0.1, 452,000) and Coroner (0.1, 554,K).
