‘The Mandalorian’ Visualization Outfit The Third Floor Adds Former DreamWorks President, Entertainment Attorney To Board

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based virtual design studio The Third Floor, which has credits including The Mandalorian, Watchmen and Game of Thrones, has added two experienced execs to its board.

Chris deFaria arrives having served as President of DreamWorks Animation, where he guided both creative development and technology advancement. Before coming to DreamWorks, deFaria was President of Digital Production and Innovative Technology at Warner Bros., where he instated VFX strategies for projects including the Harry Potter and Matrix franchises, while also leading the studio’s initiatives in augmented and virtual reality.

Entertainment attorney and Nolan Heimann LLP co-founder Wendy Heimann-Nunes joins having previously held roles including Business and Legal Affairs for Universal Creative, the studio’s division responsible for the concept, design, and development of Universal Studios’ domestic and international theme parks, resorts, and attractions.

The Third Floor, which hired Tim Keene as Managing Director of its London office back in May, works across the entire cycle of production, from storyboards and pre-vis, to creating and managing visual assets during production, right through post-production.

“In the wake of this pandemic, we see a huge need for more intuitive and efficient methods of virtual collaboration,” said CEO, Chris Edwards, “Our studio is so fortunate to have such inspiring entrepreneurs, Chris deFaria and Wendy Heimann-Nunes, pushing us to focus on the infrastructure and innovations the world needs to virtualize the creative process and make creators and studios everywhere immune to future crisis.”