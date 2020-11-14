‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE: NBCUniversal’s sophomore syndicated talker The Kelly Clarkson Show is the latest TV series to see positive COVID-19 tests with the country in the grips of a third wave of infections.

I hear individuals on The Kelly Clarkson Show production team received positive results when tested as part of the show’s COVID safety protocols. I hear the positives came in today and triggered guidelines set by the state/county and outlined in the NBCU Production Playbook, including retesting and contact tracing.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently in production. It most recently shot yesterday, Thursday, and was scheduled to be dark today. Production is currently scheduled to continue next week pending results from the retesting.

This is an issue all productions are currently facing, with scientific consultants helping determine whether positive tests need to result in a shutdown or filming could continue.

The Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show, produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution, airs in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations.

The show is taped with virtual studio audience on the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, Calif. The next taping is currently scheduled for Nov. 17.

NBC’s The Voice, on which Clarkson is a judge, is not currently in production.