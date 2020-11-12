‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’ Tops All-Netflix Nielsen Streaming Chart

The Haunting of Bly Manor topped the Nielsen streaming list for the week of October 12-18, with more than 1.8 billion minutes of viewing as Netflix owned all 10 spots on the chart.

The Gothic romance series, loosely based on Henry James and following The Haunting of Hill House, had been the No. 2 show on last week’s chart.

It knocked Schitt’s Creek from the No. 1 spot the comedy had held for two weeks in a row. Still wearing a big halo from its epic Emmys haul in September, the Pop TV original drew just shy of 1.4 billion total viewing minutes.

Nielsen’s chart, which measures Amazon, Hulu and Disney+ along with Netflix, tracks only viewing through a TV set in the U.S., making it only a small piece of the global streaming picture. The new rankings continue to show the value of library content, with seven of the top 10 shows fitting that description. In January, The Office will shift to NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Amazon’s The Boys, which had been a mainstay on the chart in recent weeks, finally fell out of the top 10.

Original movie Hubie Halloween, starring Adam Sandler, finished in the ninth spot in the second week of its release.

Here is the full list, with number of episodes and total minutes of viewing.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (9) 1.821 billion

Schitt’s Creek (80) 1.373 billion

The 100 (100) 933 million

The Office (192) 900 million

Great British Baking Show (60) 674 million

Criminal Minds (277) 647 million

Grey’s Anatomy (361) 629 million

NCIS (353) 618 million

Hubie Halloween (1) 608 million

The Blacklist (152) 591 million