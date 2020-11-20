Click to Skip Ad
‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’s Amelia Eve Signs With Anonymous Content

Amelia Eve
Anonymous Content

Amelia Eve, one of the stars of Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor, has signed with Anonymous Content for representation.

Brit Eve landed the role after a wide casting search across the U.S, Canada and UK. She plays Jamie, the groundskeeper at the mysterious Bly Manor who falls for the nanny, played by You’s Victoria Pedretti, leading them to a beautiful and tragic love story.

The drama launched in October and is the follow up to creator and director Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House.

Prior to landing that role, she starred in Enterprice, a comedy for British public broadcaster BBC Three and indie feature Big Boys Don’t Cry.

Eve is the latest emerging talent to sign with Anonymous Content for representation. Last month, the company signed Sebastian De Souza, who is a series regular on new Hulu period comedy, The Great.

Earlier this month, UCP President Dawn Olmstead was named CEO of Anonymous Content, which itself produces series including Paramount Network’s Paradise Lost, Apple’s Defending Jacob and Home Before Dark and Amazon’s Homecoming.

Eve is also represented by Identity Agency Group in the UK.

