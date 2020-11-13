‘The Guilty’: Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough & More Join Jake Gyllenhaal In Antoine Fuqua-Directed Netflix Drama

The Guilty, the dramatic thriller which Netflix recently picked up in a $30 million deal, has added Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), Peter Sarsgaard (The Batman), Riley Keough (The Devil All The Time) plus more starry talent who will be joining previously announced star Jake Gyllenhaal.

(Top L-R) Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Byron Bowers, (Bottom L-R) Da’vine Joy Randolph, David Castaneda and Christina Vidal Mega

Antoine Fuqua is at the helm, directing from a screenplay by True Detective series creator Nic Pizzolatto.

Additional casting includes Paul Dano (The Batman), Byron Bowers (Concrete Cowboys), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite is My Name), David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy), Christina Vidal (7 Days to Vegas), Adrian Martinez (Stumptown), Bill Burr (The King of Staten Island), Beau Knapp (The Good Lord Bird), and Edi Patterson (Knives Out).

(Top L-R) Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Adrian Martinez, (Bottom L-R) Bill Burr, Beau Knapp and Edi Patterson Mega

Based on Gustav Moller’s Danish drama Den Skyldige, the Fuqua-directed pic takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

Gylenhaal and Riva Marker are producing via Nine Stories along with Fuqua and Kat Samick for Fuqua Films, Scott Greenberg, Bold Film’s Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak, and Svetlana Metkina as well as David Haring for Amet Entertainment.

Executive Producers are Pizzolatto, Annie Marter, Moller, Lina Flint, Christian Mercuri, Jon Oakes, and Eric Greenfeld.