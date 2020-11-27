‘The Good Doctor’, ‘West Wing’ Star Richard Schiff Talks Covid-19 Experinence Upon Recovery: “It’s Scarier Than You’ve Read”

A week after he was released from the hospital for Covid-19, The Good Actor and The West Wing actor Richard Schiff used his personal experience as a warning.

“You don’t want this,” Schiff said, speaking to fellow The West Wing actor, Lawrence O’Donnell on The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.

On November 3, Schiff and his wife Sheila Kelley revealed that they had tested positive for the coronavirus. Schiff was hospitalized for the infectious disease less than two weeks after his diagnosis.

The actor clarified on the The Last Word that he did not receive the virus while working on The Good Doctor set in Vancouver. He noted that despite all his and his wife’s vigilant effort to keep themselves safe from the infectious disease, he contracted Covid-19.

“It’s like trying to walk away from the sun,” he said. “It seems to be everywhere.”

He explained to O’Donnell that his hospitalization led him and his wife to hold serious conversations about his physical state and possible death since “it didn’t look good there for a day or two.” He also painted a picture of what it was like physically dealing with the infection.

Schiff said that, from personal experience, the virus “wants to stop you from breathing” and has depleted his energy and strength.

“It’s scarier than you’ve read and it’s scarier than you’ve heard,” he warned.

During the MSNBC interview, Schiff also spoke about his experience with the Canadian healthcare system, how he’s grateful for members of The West Wing team and more.

