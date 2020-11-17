‘The Good Doctor’ Star Richard Schiff Has Been Hospitalized With COVID-19; Series Remains In Production

Richard Schiff, star of ABC’s The Good Doctor, and his wife, actress Sheila Kelley, who recurs on the ABC medical drama, provided an update Monday about their ongoing COVID-19 fight. The two had tested positive November 3.

Both revealed on social media that Schiff has been hospitalized. Schiff wrote on Twitter that he is being treated with Remdesivir, oxygen and steroids and “showing some improvement every day.” Kelley “is home and doing better but still fairly ill,” Schiff said.

It is unclear exactly when Schiff was hospitalized, but Kelley wrote on Instagram that “the last 72 hours have been tough” with Schiff in the hospital on oxygen and Remdesivir. “He is doing better. Getting stronger,” she said.

Kelley also revealed that their son is battling COVID too.

“I have never experienced anything like this before,” Kelley wrote. “One minute I’m feeling pretty good and the next I’m struggling to breathe.”

The Good Doctor remained in production in Vancouver following Schiff’s and Kelley’s COVID diagnosis. I hear shooting is continuing, with the filming schedule reshuffled to accommodate the duo’s temporary absence.

Both Schiff and Kelley thanked fans for their well wishes. Additionally, Kelley had a message for them. “Keep masking up. Washing hands. Stay away from the virus. It is a mother’f-er.”

On The Good Doctor, Schiff plays Dr. Aaron Glassman, the mentor and good friend to Shaun (Freddie Highmore). Kelley plays Glassman’s wife.