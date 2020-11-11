‘The Good Doctor’ Star Richard Schiff Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test; Series Production Not Impacted

Richard Schiff, star of ABC’s The Good Doctor, and his wife, actress Sheila Kelley, who is recurring on the ABC medical drama, have tested positive for COVID-19, the two revealed on social media Tuesday.

Schiff said that his positive result came a week ago, on November 3.

“We‘re quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering,” Kelley wrote.

According to sources, production on The Good Doctor in Vancouver has continued while Schiff and Kelley are self-isolating, with the filming schedule reworked to accommodate their temporary absence.

The duo are believed to have contracted the virus outside of work; an on-set COVID transmission automatically triggers a production shutdown.

Both Schiff and Kelley spoke of the toll fighting COVID-19 is taking on them.

“This virus is a slippery sucker,” Kelley wrote. “One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly.”

Said Schiff, “This is tough” as both sent encouraging messages to others who are battling the virus.

On The Good Doctor, Schiff plays Dr. Aaron Glassman, the mentor and good friend to Shaun (Freddie Highmore). Kelley plays Glassman’s wife.