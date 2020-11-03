‘The Voice’ Steady To Win Monday Ratings; ‘The Good Doctor’ Returns Lower

NBC’s The Voice led Monday’s broadcast ratings in primetime, delivering a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.45 million viewers. The reality singing competition held steady with last week while adding to its audience. Following the two-hour Voice, NBC warmed us up for Election Day with an SNL election special (0.6, 3.26M).

ABC debuted the fourth season of The Good Doctor (0.6, 4.68M), which scrubbed in down compared with its Season 3 average (0.9, 5.80M), hitting a series low for its return, the first of a two-parter that faces COVID-19 head-on. Its lead-in, Dancing With the Stars (0.7, 5.31M), lost its rhythm from last week, dipping three tenths in the demo and shedding viewers.

NBC won the night overall in both metrics, followed by ABC. Univision finished third in the demo with Médicos (0.5, 1.60M), Imperio de Mentiras (0.4, 1.16M) and Dulce Ambición (0.3, 869,000).

Fox ticked down a tenth across the board with its Monday night lineup of L.A.’s Finest (0.3, 1.50M) and Filthy Rich (0.2, 1.06M), the latter of which aired its first episode since it was announced last week it would not get a second season.

At CBS, The Price Is Right at Night (0.6, 4.05M) slipped a tenth compared with last week’s primetime edition. The network ended the night with reruns of All Rise and Bull.

The CW aired repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.