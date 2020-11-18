‘The Flight Attendant’: HBO Max Makes Premiere Episode Available To Stream For Free

HBO Max has made the series premiere episode of The Flight Attendant available to stream now for free ahead of its Thursday, November 26 premiere. The comedic dark thriller starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco will debut with three episodes on Thanksgiving Day.

Following its debut on HBO Max, the series’ premiere episode will also air on HBO linear channel, On Demand, and on select partners’ streaming platforms starting Friday, November 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT during a Free Preview Weekend offered by participating partners, as well as on TBS at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 29 as part of an HBO Max-themed marathon over Thanksgiving weekend.

The limited series continues with two new episodes on December 3, followed by two new episodes on December 10, leading up to the finale episode on December 17.

Based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, the series is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

The series also stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

The Flight Attendant is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.