‘The Flash’ Pauses Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: A team member working on the CW series The Flash in Vancouver has tested positive for Covid-19, Deadline has learned. The asymptomatic diagnosis was confirmed through the rigorous testing protocols implemented by The Flash studio Warner Bros. TV for all of its production employees. Out of an abundance of caution, production on The Flash has been temporarily suspended and contact tracing has been initiated. According to sources, the studio is currently evaluating adjustments to the production schedule in order to resume filming without the affected employee and potential close contacts, who are self-isolating.

The Flash was among a number of series filming in Vancouver whose start of production was delayed because of a backlog at a local lab processing Covid tests.

Scripted series that have paused production due to positive COVID-19 tests for different periods of time — from one day to two weeks — also include CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest, ABC’s Call Your Mother, Amazon’s Bosch, TNT’s Claws, HBO’s The Gilded Age, Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha, Netflix’s The Witcher, Dear White People and Vikings: Valhalla, NBC’s Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, Fox’s The Resident, Peacock’s Rutherford Falls, ABC’s For Life, CBS’ Young Sheldon, Disney+’s Big Shot, the CW’s All American and daytime drama Days of Our Lives.