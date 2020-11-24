‘The Expanse’ Renewed For Sixth & Final Season By Amazon Ahead Of Season 5 Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has set an end date for The Expanse. The popular sci-fi drama has received an early renewal for Season 6, which will be its last. Not returning for the final season is original cast member Cas Anvar, who faced a slew of sexual misconduct allegations during the summer. The rest of the cast, led by Steven Strait, and longtime Expanse showrunner Naren Shankar will be back.

The Season 6 renewal comes three weeks before the December 16 Season 5 debut on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. I hear Season 6 tentatively is slated to begin production Janusary 20, with the target start date subject to change amid fluid pandemic conditions.

The Alcon-produced The Expanse, based on James S.A. Corey’s best-selling novels, originally was picked up by Syfy, where it aired for three seasons. Following its cancellation in 2018, the show’s army of passionate fans launched a massive Save Our Show campaign, which helped seal the deal at Amazon. The space drama’s fourth season was released globally as an Amazon Original Series in December 2019.

“From the moment we committed to bringing this show to life up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers,” said Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, co-CEOs and co-Founders of Alcon Television Group and executive producers of The Expanse. “We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter. A special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the writers of both the books and series, and to Naren Shankar, the series showrunner and executive producer. It continues to be an honor and privilege to work with this team. We also would like to thank Amazon for their continuing support to help us tell this story in its fullest and to bring The Expanse to a global audience.”

The Expanse is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge — one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war. The Expanse is a high-action, sci-fi adventure that explores the depth of humanity against the far-spanning reaches of the known universe.

“The dedication and artistry of everyone who helps bring The Expanse to the screen is incredible,” said Shankar, who has served as executive producer/showrunners on all seasons. “Our fans are awesome, and we cannot wait to get rolling on Season 6.”

The Hugo Award-winning series was developed and scripted by the Oscar-nominated Children of Men writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who executive produce the series alongside Shankar, Kosove, Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown and Dan Nowak. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group. The studio in June launched an independent investigation after series star Anvar faced numerous accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The fifth season of The Expanse will launch December 16 with three episodes. After that, one new episode will be released weekly through February 3.