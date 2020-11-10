‘The Doctors’ To Air Special Retrospective In Celebration Of 2000 Episodes Milestone

The Doctors has reached the significant 2000-episode milestone and will celebrate by airing a special installment on Thursday.

Since its first episode in 2008, the syndicated CBS talk show has featured a range of patients and guests who have shared their health experiences and various journeys with The Doctors team. Thursday’s retrospective special will take viewers and fans down memory lane as executive producer and series creator Jay McGraw, Dr. Ian Smith and Dr. Andrew Ordon feature the show’s most memorable moments and guests.

The celebration will also feature celebrity appearances throughout the show. In an effort to show viewers their appreciation, The Doctors will also extend thousands of dollars worth of giveaways during every segment.

In 2010, The Doctors took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative and received nominations for the same category the following three years. Season 13 of The Doctors premiered earlier in September and has featured tips to help viewers nationwide physically, mentally and emotionally cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The Doctors 2000th episode celebration will air on CBS on Thursday Nov. 12.