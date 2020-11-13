Katy Perry, BTS, Adam Lambert & More Join ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

The third edition of Disney’s singalong franchise has announced its first round of performers. The Disney Holiday Singalong will have Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK and Kerry Washington lending their talents to the festive special. Additional appearances will be announced at a later date.

The show also returns Ryan Seacrest as host. It will air Monday, Nov. 30 from 8-9 PM ET/PT.

Adding to the merriment is Disney on Broadway, returning to the New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March. The members of the Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin will join with the North American touring companies of Frozen. Disney Music Group’s seven-member a cappella group DCappella also join for some seasonal sounds, caroling throughout the show and encouraging viewers at home to sing along.

The one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.

The Disney Holiday Singalong performances include:

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

The special also raises awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it’s needed the most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.

Earlier this year, ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II drew in a combined 22.3 million total viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms. In its April debut, The Disney Family Singalong premiered as TV’s highest-rated show among Adults 18-49 (3.4/16) on any network on any night since ABC’s broadcast of the Oscars in February.

The Disney Holiday Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, Raj Kapoor, Patrizia Di Maria, Nick Florez and RJ Durell.