‘The Daily Show’: Trevor Noah Praises Return To “Speeches That Sound Like Speeches” Upon Biden-Harris Election

For many Americans, Joe Biden’s election victory meant change and possibility after four years under President Donald Trump. For The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Biden and Kamala Harris’ success at the polls means getting used to some political poise.

“I don’t know about you but after four years of having to listen to Trump, a normal presidential speech was almost weird,” he said, reacting to Biden and Harris’ victory speeches in Delaware on Saturday.

During their speeches, the President-elect and Vice President-elect touched on a number of topics, from the role and power women have in politics to the need to heal the divide America currently experiences. After years of listening to Trump’s speeches, wherein he often calls political opponents insulting names, Noah said “it’s genuinely going to take some time getting used to speeches that sound like speeches.”

But upon listening to Biden speak on Saturday evening, Noah said there was something else that stuck out to him, beyond the familiar eloquence of a politician’s words.

“Biden was calling for healing and he was promising to work as hard for the people who didn’t vote for him as for the people who did and after the past few years, I think that’s a nice sentiment,” he said. “Although, the truth is the country’s so divided I don’t how that would work in real life.”

During his monologue, Noah also poked fun at the fact that Trump had learned he lost to Biden while on a golfing trip, how the Biden team should keep the President-elect safe until Inauguration Day and more. Watch the full segment above.