The CW Network’s ‘Superman And Lois’ Stars Headline Panel With Boys & Girls Clubs Of America To Promote COVID-19 Safety

Youth health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of a new partnership between The CW Network and the 160-year-old Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). The effort launches on Saturday with a special virtual panel event for kids enrolled in BGCA clubs across the country.

The panel, titled “Whatever It Takes to Be a Hero,” will be streamed at the myfuture.net website starting at 2:30 PM Pacific time. It will be headlined by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, the stars of The CW’s new series, Superman & Lois.

The initiative builds on The CW’s recently launched “Real Heroes Wears Masks” poster campaign, which showcases that even superheroes wear masks to help lessen the spread of coronavirus. Distributed to the more than 4,400 Clubs across the country, the posters feature CW superheroes Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), Thunder (Nafessa Williams), White Canary (Caity Lotz), and Beebo (from Legends of Tomorrow).

The CW

Moderated by BGCA teen ambassadors, the “Whatever It Takes To Be A Hero” panel will focus on general health during the pandemic, and will provide an opportunity to discuss ways for kids to be heroes when it comes to protecting personal and public health.

Following the panel, youth and teens from BGCA clubs nationwide will be presented with the “Everyday Hero Challenge,” which encourages participation in local daily wellness activities and community events in order to become heroes for themselves and the world around them.

As Boys & Girls Clubs of America are having to serve youth both in the traditional and virtual spaces, “Whatever It Takes To Be A Hero” is part of a larger series of events designed to keep members engaged and motivated during these challenging times.