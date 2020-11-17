Click to Skip Ad
‘The Conners’: Alexandra Billings To Recur On ABC Comedy Series

The Conners
ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Transparent alumna Alexandra Billings has joined ABC’s The Conners for a multi-episode arc in the current third season.

Billings plays Robin, a transgender woman who lives in Lanford and works as a supervisor in the local factory. No-nonsense, but fair, Robin is a friend and mentor to Darlene (Sara Gilbert).

In Season 3, The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The Roseanne spinoff stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

The Conners, from Werner Entertainment, is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

Billings starred as Davina in the award-winning Amazon series Transparent and was a producer of the series’ musical finale. She also previously recurred on Never Have I Ever, Diary of a Female President, Goliath and guest-starred on How to Get Away with Murder, Grey’s Anatomy, among others. Her film work includes Freelancers Anonymous and Valley of Bones opposite Autumn Reeser and Rhys Corio. Billings is repped by Artists & Representatives and Billy Miller Management.

