‘The Bradshaw Bunch’, ‘Botched’ & ‘E! True Hollywood Story’ Renewed By E!

E! has renewed three of its most popular reality series — The Bradshaw Bunch with four-time Superbowl champ Terry Bradshaw and his family, for a second season; plastic-surgery-gone-wrong show Botched starring doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow for a seventh season; and E! True Hollywood Story for a second season. All are set for premiere in 2021. Additionally, the network has set December 1 for the return of Celebrity Game Face, starring and executive produced by Kevin Hart.

The Bradshaw Bunch is coming off its first season as the network’s most-watched new series in four years, since Rob & Chyna in 2016, averaging over 1.2 million total viewers. It’s averaging 438,000 in P18-49, making it the highest-rated new series in that demo since Very Cavallari in 2018, according to Nielsen. The series follows the NFL legend, broadcaster, actor and champion quarter horse breeder Bradshaw, his wife Tammy, daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his grandkids as they juggle family, fame and farm life.

Beginning Tuesday, December 1, Hart returns as the host of Celebrity Game Face with new episodes including a holiday themed special and an episode in which past celebrity contestants come back for redemption. Hart will lead the teams through a fun and hilarious game night with the hopes of winning the “Hart of Champion” trophy and award money for their charity of choice. Celebrity pairings include: Mario Lopez & Courtney Lopez, Anthony Anderson & Doris Bowman, Taran Killam & Ronnie Kimble, Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton, Justin Long & Christian Long, among others.

In the upcoming seventh season of Botched, renowned plastic surgeons Nassif and Dubrow are faced with their most challenging and unique cases yet. Some of the cases include a woman with four breasts, all of which lactated during pregnancy; a woman whose butt implants migrated to her hips; a surfer with a mysterious mass on his stomach; and a woman with a growth on her neck that no other doctor has been able to identify.

In its second season, E! True Hollywood Story will continue to examine some of the most compelling personalities and stories that have shaped or shifted pop culture. The upcoming season will explore the lives of Brad Pitt, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle and Cardi B, among others. The season will also include episodes covering broader topics, such as Trans in Hollywood, Celebrity Comebacks and Hollywood Mysteries. E! True Hollywood Story is a production of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) with IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as Executive Producers. Elisa Rothstein also serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer.

As previously announced, the sixth season of Total Bellas premieres tonight, Thursday, November 12 at 9 pm ET/PT, the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards airs live this Sunday, November 15 at 9 pm ET/PT with host Demi Lovato, and the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere early next year.