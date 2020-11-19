‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Adjusts Production, Continues Taping After Positive COVID-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: A crew member working on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Deadline has learned.

The positive result triggered procedures set by state/county and industry protocols including contact tracing, and everyone who had interacted with the infected individual was asked to self-isolate.

The daytime drama, produced by Bell-Phillip Television, has a scheduled two-week Thanksgiving production hiatus starting Monday. I hear the show combined the scenes scheduled to tape today and Friday into one day; they are being shot today with the remaining crew before The Bold and the Beautiful goes on a break tomorrow.

A number of shows have been able to remain in production after positive COVID tests, most recently The Kelly Clarkson Show and the upcoming American Music Awards. Amid a resurgent infection rate nationwide, most series record positives as part of rigorous testing procedures.

The Bold and the Beautiful in June became the first U.S. broadcast series to return to production on stage, following strict COVID-19 protocols. It initially went on a brief hiatus after one day of production June 17 to switch labs over what the producers called multiple “false positives.” Taping resumed on June 24. A staffer for the show tested positive in late July. As a precaution, the studio then moved up the show’s dark week for that month and added a second dark week.

New B&B episodes shot during the pandemic have been airing on CBS since July 20.

David Robb contributed to this story.