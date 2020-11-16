‘The Beast Must Die’ Wraps For BritBox; Netflix Orders Sophie Toscan Du Plantier Series — Global Briefs

‘The Beast Must Die’ Wraps After 5,000 Covid Tests

BritBox UK’s first original drama, The Beast Must Die, has wrapped filming on the Isle of Wight without any coronavirus disruptions. The Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo vehicle, produced by New Regency Television International and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free, conducted 5,000 Covid tests on its 190-strong cast and 700 extras during a 61-day shoot. The Beast Must Die will premiere in 2021 and is an adaption of the 1938 novel of the same name by Nicholas Blake, the nom de plume of poet Cecil Day-Lewis, father of Daniel Day-Lewis. It tells the story of a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man she believes killed her son. The five-part series is written by Gaby Chiappe. Executive producers are Ed Rubin and Emma Broughton for New Regency, Marina Brackenbury and David Zucker for Scott Free, and Nathaniel Parker and Chiappe.

Netflix Orders Sophie Toscan Du Plantier Doc Series

Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French film and TV producer who was killed while at her isolated holiday cottage in West Cork, Ireland, just days before Christmas in 1996, is to be the subject of a three-part Netflix series. Produced by Lightbox, the documentary will bring together contributions from her family with that of Ian Bailey, the man at the center of the investigation. My Scientology Movie director John Dower is attached to helm the project, while the executive producers are Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, and Suzanne Lavery. Sarah Lambert produces. “As the only documentary project ever to have been made with the blessing of Sophie’s family, we feel it’s critical to properly understand who Sophie was as a person and the events that led her to her terrible fate,” said Simon Chinn.