‘The Bachelorette’ Leads Tuesday Ratings; ‘Big Sky’ Ticks Up After Debut

The Bachelorette may have taken a small stumble from last week’s numbers but still managed to pull through to win Tuesday in primetime. ABC’s romantic reality competition delivered a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.25 million viewers. The two-hour episode led into the freshman dramatic thriller Big Sky (0.7, 4.36M), which climbed a tenth from last week’s series premiere and added more eyes to its audience total.

The pair gave ABC the overall victory in the demo.

At NBC, The Voice (0.9, 6.81M) fell two tenths in the demo from last week’s Tuesday edition but the reality singing competition was on par with Monday night’s episode Medical drama Transparent (0.4, 2.84M) rounded out the night holding steady.

NCIS (0.9, 9.77M) and FBI (0.8, 8.20M) nearly matched last week’s numbers for CBS, with the former drawing the night’s biggest audience. FBI: Most Wanted (0.7, 5.53M) ticked up in the demo. CBS was tops among broadcasters in viewers.

Fox’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds (0.3, 1.16M) and NeXt (0.2, 917,000) held steady with last week, while the second part of the CW special Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (0.1, 530,000) was mostly even with part 1 which aired Monday.