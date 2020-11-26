‘The Amazing Race’ Paces Quiet Pre-Holiday Wednesday Ratings

CBS’ The Amazing Race was the most-watched program on a quiet pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday in primetime, drawing 3.94 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic to the first of its back-to-back episodes helping the network to the overall victory in total viewers.

Amazing Race at 8 p.m. was steady with last week and up in viewers. It was followed by a second episode (0.6, 3.56M) which bumped up a tenth, and a fresh S.W.A.T. (0.4, 3.25M) which also gained.

ABC and Fox tied with CBS for the top spot in the demo for the night, with four shows tying with 0.6 ratings. ABC’s comedy block included new episodes of The Goldbergs (0.6, 3.47M), The Conners (0.6, 3.73M) and Black-ish (0.4, 2.39M), all steady with last week, and American Housewife (0.5, 2.99M), which gained a tenth. For Life (0.5, 2.03M) also grew a tenth.

NBC subbed its Chicago trio for a pair of specials, Woman of Worth (0.2, 1.56M) followed by a two-hour SNL Thanksgiving (0.5, 2.41M).

Fox served up encores of its competition duo The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice, while the CW continued its Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life special (0.1, 520,000).