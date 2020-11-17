Terence Winter Exits ‘The Batman’ HBO Max TV Series

Terence Winter has stepped down as writer, executive producer and showrunner of HBO Max’s upcoming Batman drama series over creative differences, Deadline has confirmed.

The streamer this past summer gave a series commitment to the project, a companion to Warner Bros. movie franchise from The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves, The Batman producer Dylan Clark and Warner Bros Television.

The series, set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature, is designed to build upon the film’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. Focused on the Gotham police department, the series will extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad complex characters of Gotham.

Reeves in August said that the series is a prequel to his Batman Year Two movie, with the show set in Batman Year One when a “masked vigilante…starts to unsettle the city”. The series will zero in on the city’s corruption that “goes back many years” and is told from the POV of a crooked cop, Reeves said in August.

“The story is actually a battle for his soul,” he said.

Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production company will produce the series in association with WBTV. The drama, which is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, will also be executive produced by 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan; Rafi Crohn will co-executive produce. Warner Bros International Television Distribution will distribute the series globally.

Winter’s exit was first reported by THR.