Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ To Hit Homes In December

Tenet, the movie that was intended to jumpstart exhibition out of the pandemic but really only did so abroad, will arrive on 4K, Blu Ray, DVD and digital on December 15.

The time thriller noir grossed a lackluster $53.8M at the domestic box office at a time when Warner Bros. was attempting to reignite exhibition, but $293.3M abroad on the strength of Asian markets where moviegoing made a comeback, gunning toward a $350M global gross. Much of that had to do with the uneven mixed messages on how we reopened overall during the pandemic here in the U.S. (not just cinemas) versus the uniformity in other countries. Nonetheless, audiences are still cautious about attending cinemas.

The Christopher Nolan directed feature has yet to hit the big screen in New York City and Los Angeles, prime markets for the filmmaker which continue to remain closed out of safety due to COVID-19. Should New York and LA reopen next month, one would have to imagine that grosses are deflated for Tenet given how it’s competing against itself on DVD. Last weekend repped Tenet‘s first in San Francisco, the city having just reopened cinemas without concessions. The AMC Metreon was Tenet‘s No. 3 grossing location in the City by the Bay.

The Tenet 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray will also have the hour-long featurette “Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet” which will explore the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew. Tenet will retail for $44.95 on 4K UHD, $35.99 on Blu-ray and $28.98 on DVD.