Telepool Consolidates Int’l Distribution; Silk Factory Hire; Wonderfilm Restructure; TrustNordisk ‘Betrayed’ Deals – Global Briefs

Telepool Consolidates Int’l Distribution Business

Telepool’s international distribution division Global Screen has consolidated all sales and acquisition activities across both TV and film content, with Julia Weber appointed to run the entity as Head of International Acquisitions and Sales. Alexandra Heidrich, previously in the role, will depart the company. “The traditional international distribution model is very much a thing of the past. More than ever, we need to engage with creators earlier, and operate as reliable and fully committed co-producers – no matter the type of content. Theatrical films and TV product are each core to our international business. Consolidating everything under Julia’s experienced and proven leadership is a logical next step, and will allow us to be strategic, nimble and growth-focused,” said Telepool CEO Jan Frouman.

Silk Factory Hire

UK-based creative agency Silk Factory has hired former FilmNation marketing head Richard Baker as president of its US operations. As FilmNation’s EVP, marketing and creative advertising through the company’s first 10 years, Baker led the international release of more than 100 titles including Arrival, The King’s Speech, The Big Sick, Room, Under The Skin, Magic Mike, as well as films by Pedro Almodóvar and Terrence Malick.

Wonderfilm Restructure

Wonderfilm Media has restructured. The legacy public company based in Vancouver has rebranded and repurposed, while Bret Saxon and Jeff Bowler will run Wonderfilm’s US operation as a private and separate entity focused on features and TV. The firm recently wrapped supernatural horror Lullaby directed by John Leonetti (Anabelle), with Alcon, last week in Toronto. Upcoming projects include the biopic on Tampa Bay Rays breakout star, Randy Arozarena, and a limited series about Steve McQueen based on Marshall Terrill’s book A Tribute To The King of Cool.

TrustNordisk ‘Betrayed’ Deals

TrustNordisk has inked a raft of deals on its Second World War story Betrayed. The film, which is screening at AFM, has sold to France (Mediawan), Japan (Tohokushinsha Film) and Albania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia & Montenegro, Bosnia Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia (Cinemania Group). Pic stars Jakob Oftebro, Silje Storstein, and Carl Martin Eggesbø in the story of Jewish persecution in Norway during WW2.