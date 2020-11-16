Hulu Drops Trailer For Tekashi69 Documentary ’69: The Saga Of Danny Hernandez’

Hulu has dropped a trailer for under-the-radar Original documentary 69: The Saga Of Danny Hernandez about the rapper known as Tekashi69.

The film will chart the story of the polarizing rapper from Brooklyn who has garnered online attention for his music videos, social media beefs and various run-ins with the law which led to him testifying against Brooklyn gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Director Vikram Gandhi (Barry) speaks to the neighborhood locals who knew the rapper when he was still just Danny Hernandez — before the hard-core persona and face tattoos—to chronicle his rise to celebrity.

Producers are Vikram Gandhi of Prophets, Jeremy Falson and Jude Harris. Executive producers are Van Toffler, Floris Bauer and David Gale of Gunpowder & Sky.

This time last year Showtime announced a Tekashi69 documentary series with Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox.