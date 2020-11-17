Taylor Swift Pens Letter To Fans Following Master Recordings Sale: “Scooter Braun Will Continue To Profit”

Taylor Swift responded to Scooter Braun’s sale of her master records on Monday with a lengthy letter to fans explaining the state of her music and more.

“This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge,” the “Cardigan” singer wrote.

More than a year after the music executive’s Ithaca Holdings acquired the singer’s master recordings of her first albums from former Swift’s former label Big Machine Label Group, Braun sold the music to private equity company Shamrock Holdings. Swift laid the scenario all out for her fans, explaining that Shamrock had reached out, notifying her of the purchase. However, despite the firm’s willingness to speak with Taylor, the singer wanted little to do with the deal, noting that “Scooter’s participation is a non-starter for me.”

“As soon as we started communication with Shamrock, I learned that under their terms Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalog for many years,” the musician added.

While she expressed dismay in the non-consenual sale of her music, the “Cardigan” and “Exile” singer added that she has recently started re-recording her older music, includes her self-titled album and Grammy winning Fearless and 1989. In the letter she thanks fans for their constant support and promised them surprises down the road.

“I love you guys and I’m just gonna keep cruising, as they say,” she concluded.

In July 2019, Swift dubbed Braun’s acquisition “my worst case scenario” in a Tumblr post. In November 2019 the tension between Swift and Braun escalated after the exec and Big Machine Label Group head Scott Borchetta urged the singer not to record version of her old music. Swift claimed that her former label owed her nearly $8 million in unpaid royalties.

The dispute then brought upon reactions from notable musicians. Halsey and Selena Gomez were among those siding with Swift while musicians including Justin Bieber supported Braun.

See Swift’s full letter below.