Taylor Swift To Perform ‘folklore’ Album On New Disney+ Special, Releases Trailer

Taylor Swift will perform her new album folklore in its entirety in a new Disney+ special this month, she announced today.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions will feature Swift, along with co-producers Aaron Dessner (The National) and Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) – and a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) – performing the album’s 17 songs. Swift also will tell the stories and secrets behind all tunes.

Swift, Dessner, Antonoff and Vernon created the album remotely, thousands of miles apart from each other and, until the special, had never been in the same room together. The intimate performance special was filmed in upstate New York in September 2020. It was directed by Swift and filmed on 6 x Lumix S1H mirrorless cameras with Leica lenses embedded in the studio, along with a one Alexa LF with an Angenieux 24-290 on a Furio robotic camera with 30+ feet of curved track.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01 AM PT.

Check out the new trailer for the special above.