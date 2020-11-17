Tamera Mowry-Housley Signs Overall Deal With Crown Media Family Networks To Star In & EP Original Films; Joins ‘Home & Family’

EXCLUSIVE: Tamera Mowry-Housley is expanding her relationship with Crown Media Family Networks, signing a new overall deal to star in and executive produce original films for the network. First up is holiday-themed Christmas Comes Twice, set for premiere Sunday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Additionally, Mowry-Housley will join Home & Family as a contributor beginning in December.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Tamera Mowry-Housley to the Hallmark family,” said Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming & Network Program Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “Having worked with Tamera on a few original movies previously it is a joy to have her star and executive produce more projects with us. The really exciting part of this deal is that she will join our talented cast of Home & Family, one of the best lifestyle shows in television.”

Mowry-Housley previously starred in Hallmark movies A Christmas Miracle, which she also executive produced, and Christmas Angel.

“There’s just something about a Hallmark movie that warms your heart and I’m beyond excited to be joining the network not just as an actor and executive producer, but more so as a family member,” said Mowry-Housley. “I can’t wait to share our first original film this holiday season.”

Mowry-Housley co-hosted the Emmy-winning talk show, The Real, for six seasons. She also recently hosted season one of Facebook Watch’s Help Us Get Married and can be seen alongside her husband Adam and kids, Aden and Ariah, in The Housley Life on their YouTube channel. She first became known for her role as Tamera Campbell on the ABC/WB sitcom Sister, Sister, alongside her sister Tia. Her previous credits also include TV movies Something to Sing About and Seventeen Again.

Mowry-Housley was series regular on Strong Medicine, Roommates (ABC Family) and on Melissa & Joey (ABC Family). Mowry-Housley has voiced characters in the Fox hit Family Guy and Cartoon Network’s The Super Hero Squad Show. She also produced and starred in the Lifetime movie Double Wedding. On the big screen, Mowry-Housley co-starred in the Rob Schneider comedy The Hot Chick.

Mowry-Housley is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and CAA.