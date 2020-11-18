Taika Waititi, Working Title TV’s ‘The Luminaries’ & Himesh Patel Among New Zealand Television Awards Winners

Winners for the 2020 New Zealand Television Awards were announced today, with the event becoming of the few physical screen award ceremonies to be held during the pandemic.

The Luminaries, produced by Southern Light Films and Working Title TV, was the big winner in the drama craft categories with multiple wins including Best Script: Drama for Eleanor Catton, who adapted her Man Booker Prize-winning book for television, Best Director: Drama for Claire McCarthy, Best Cinematographer: Drama for Denson Baker, Best Production Design for Felicity Abbott and Daniel Birt, Best Costume Design for Edward K. Gibbon, Best Makeup Design for Jane O’Kane and Best Post Production Design for Alana Cotton. Lead actor Himesh Patel, who played Emery Staines in the series, won the award for Best Actor.

Taika Waititi, Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement won the Best Comedy award for season 2 of their Wellington Paranormal, while Yates also won Best Script: Comedy for the same program.

The full list of winners are below.

NZ On Air Best Drama Series

One Lane Bridge

Philip Smith, Carmen J Leonard , Deb Cope

Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 1)

Images & Sound Best Feature Drama

Runaway Millionaires

Carmen J Leonard, Deb Cope, Danny Mulheron

Fearless Productions (TVNZ 1)

Best Factual Series

Hyundai Country Calendar

Julian O’Brien, Dan Henry

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)

NZ On Air Best Documentary

By the Balls

Charlotte Purdy

Rogue Productions Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Best Original Reality Series

Unbreakable

Rachel Currie

Storymaker (TVNZ 1)

Best Format Reality Series

My Restaurant Rules

Simon Fleming, Anna Lynch, Philip Smith

Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 2)

Best Lifestyle Programme

Off the Grid with Pio

Meg Douglas

Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd (Māori Television)

Best Current Affairs Programme

Stuff Circuit

Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold, Phil Johnson, Eugene Bingham

Stuff Circuit (Stuff.co.nz)

NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme

Kiri and Lou

Fiona Copland

Stretchy (TVNZ 2)

Te Māngai Paho Best Māori Programme

NZ Wars – Stories of Waitara

Mihingarangi Forbes, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mahanga Pihama, Philip Smith, Deb Cope

Great Southern Television Limited (RNZ)

Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme

Waka Huia

Whatanui Flavell, Meg Douglas, Ani-Piki Tuari

Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd (TVNZ 1)

NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme

Marks of Mana

Lisa Taouma

Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet TV)

Best News Coverage

Newshub – Samoa Measles Outbreak

The Newshub and AM Show production teams

Newshub (Three)

Best Sports Programme

Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends

Amber Easby, Duncan Greive, Scotty Stevenson, Natalie Wilson

Hex Work Productions (The Spinoff)

Best Live Event Coverage

Aotearoa 250

Bailey Mackey, Blake Ihimaera, Matiu Sadd

Pango Productions (TVNZ 1)

Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme

Wellington Paranormal Series 2

Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi

New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)

Best Director Documentary / Factual

Justin Hawkes

Patrick Gower: On Weed

Ruckus (Three)

Screen Auckland Best Director Drama

Claire McCarthy

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Actress

Miriama McDowell

Head High

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Best Supporting Actress

Anna Jullienne

Mean Mums

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Best Actor

Himesh Patel

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Supporting Actor

Jayden Daniels

Head High

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Reporter Of The Year

Michael Morrah

Newshub (Three)

Best Presenter Entertainment

Patrick Gower

Patrick Gower: On Weed

Ruckus (Three)

Best Presenter News And Current Affairs

Mihingarangi Forbes

The Hui

Great Southern Television Limited (Three)

Television Personality of the Year

Hilary Barry

Seven Sharp (TVNZ 1)

Television Legend

Andrew Shaw

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual

James Brown, Prisca Bouchet

Funny As

Augusto (TVNZ 1)

Best Editing: Drama

Jochen Fitzherbert

The Gulf

Screentime New Zealand Ltd, Lippy Pictures, Letterbox Produktion (Three)

Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual

Peter Young

Hyundai Country Calendar

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)

Best Director: Multi Camera

Glen Broomhall

Pacific Island Food Revolution

Pacific Island Productions Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Best Cinematography: Drama

Denson Baker, ACS NZCS

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Tom Miskin, Mike Bayliss, Matt Stutter, Steve Finnigan

Images & Sound

One Lane Bridge

Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 1)

Images & Sound Best Original Score

Claire Cowan

Runaway Millionaires

Fearless Productions (TVNZ 1)

Best Postproduction Design

Alana Cotton

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Production Design

Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG, Daniel Birt BFDG SDSA

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Costume Design

Edward K. Gibbon

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Makeup Design

Jane O’Kane

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Script: Comedy

Paul Yates

Wellington Paranormal – Series 2 Episode 2.4

New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)

Best Script: Drama

Eleanor Catton

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)