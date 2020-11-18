Taika Waititi, Working Title TV’s ‘The Luminaries’ & Himesh Patel Among New Zealand Television Awards Winners

Winners for the 2020 New Zealand Television Awards were announced today, with the event becoming of the few physical screen award ceremonies to be held during the pandemic.
The Luminaries, produced by Southern Light Films and Working Title TV, was the big winner in the drama craft categories with multiple wins including Best Script: Drama for Eleanor Catton, who adapted her Man Booker Prize-winning book for television, Best Director: Drama for Claire McCarthy, Best Cinematographer: Drama for Denson Baker, Best Production Design for Felicity Abbott and Daniel Birt, Best Costume Design for Edward K. Gibbon, Best Makeup Design for Jane O’Kane and Best Post Production Design for Alana Cotton. Lead actor Himesh Patel, who played Emery Staines in the series, won the award for Best Actor.
Taika Waititi, Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement won the Best Comedy award for season 2 of their Wellington Paranormal, while Yates also won Best Script: Comedy for the same program.
The full list of winners are below.
NZ On Air Best Drama Series
One Lane Bridge
Philip Smith, Carmen J Leonard , Deb Cope
Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 1)
Images & Sound Best Feature Drama
Runaway Millionaires
Carmen J Leonard, Deb Cope, Danny Mulheron
Fearless Productions (TVNZ 1)
Best Factual Series
Hyundai Country Calendar
Julian O’Brien, Dan Henry
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)
NZ On Air Best Documentary
By the Balls
Charlotte Purdy
Rogue Productions Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Best Original Reality Series
Unbreakable
Rachel Currie
Storymaker (TVNZ 1)
Best Format Reality Series
My Restaurant Rules
Simon Fleming, Anna Lynch, Philip Smith
Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 2)
Best Lifestyle Programme
Off the Grid with Pio
Meg Douglas
Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd (Māori Television)
Best Current Affairs Programme
Stuff Circuit
Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold, Phil Johnson, Eugene Bingham
Stuff Circuit (Stuff.co.nz)
NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme
Kiri and Lou
Fiona Copland
Stretchy (TVNZ 2)
Te Māngai Paho Best Māori Programme
NZ Wars – Stories of Waitara
Mihingarangi Forbes, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mahanga Pihama, Philip Smith, Deb Cope
Great Southern Television Limited (RNZ)
Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme
Waka Huia
Whatanui Flavell, Meg Douglas, Ani-Piki Tuari
Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd (TVNZ 1)
NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme
Marks of Mana
Lisa Taouma
Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet TV)
Best News Coverage
Newshub – Samoa Measles Outbreak
The Newshub and AM Show production teams
Newshub (Three)
Best Sports Programme
Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends
Amber Easby, Duncan Greive, Scotty Stevenson, Natalie Wilson
Hex Work Productions (The Spinoff)
Best Live Event Coverage
Aotearoa 250
Bailey Mackey, Blake Ihimaera, Matiu Sadd
Pango Productions (TVNZ 1)
Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme
Wellington Paranormal Series 2
Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi
New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)
Best Director Documentary / Factual
Justin Hawkes
Patrick Gower: On Weed
Ruckus (Three)
Screen Auckland Best Director Drama
Claire McCarthy
The Luminaries
Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)
Best Actress
Miriama McDowell
Head High
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
Best Supporting Actress
Anna Jullienne
Mean Mums
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
Best Actor
Himesh Patel
The Luminaries
Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)
Best Supporting Actor
Jayden Daniels
Head High
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
Reporter Of The Year
Michael Morrah
Newshub (Three)
Best Presenter Entertainment
Patrick Gower
Patrick Gower: On Weed
Ruckus (Three)
Best Presenter News And Current Affairs
Mihingarangi Forbes
The Hui
Great Southern Television Limited (Three)
Television Personality of the Year
Hilary Barry
Seven Sharp (TVNZ 1)
Television Legend
Andrew Shaw
Best Editing: Documentary/Factual
James Brown, Prisca Bouchet
Funny As
Augusto (TVNZ 1)
Best Editing: Drama
Jochen Fitzherbert
The Gulf
Screentime New Zealand Ltd, Lippy Pictures, Letterbox Produktion (Three)
Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual
Peter Young
Hyundai Country Calendar
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)
Best Director: Multi Camera
Glen Broomhall
Pacific Island Food Revolution
Pacific Island Productions Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Best Cinematography: Drama
Denson Baker, ACS NZCS
The Luminaries
Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)
Best Contribution to a Soundtrack
Tom Miskin, Mike Bayliss, Matt Stutter, Steve Finnigan
Images & Sound
One Lane Bridge
Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 1)
Images & Sound Best Original Score
Claire Cowan
Runaway Millionaires
Fearless Productions (TVNZ 1)
Best Postproduction Design
Alana Cotton
The Luminaries
Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)
Best Production Design
Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG, Daniel Birt BFDG SDSA
The Luminaries
Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)
Best Costume Design
Edward K. Gibbon
The Luminaries
Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)
Best Makeup Design
Jane O’Kane
The Luminaries
Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)
Best Script: Comedy
Paul Yates
Wellington Paranormal – Series 2 Episode 2.4
New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)
Best Script: Drama
Eleanor Catton
The Luminaries
Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)
