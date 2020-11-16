Syfy Picks Up ‘The Movie Show’ Comedy Review Series, Sets Premiere Date

Syfy has set Thanksgiving weekend for the premiere of new late-night comedy series The Movie Show, a fictional public access movie review show hosted by puppets Deb and Wade, voiced by Adam Dubowsky and Alex Stone.



The Movie Show will debut with two preview telecasts on Friday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 29 at at 11:35 pm ET/PT on Syfy. The 12-episode series will officially launch in its regular timeslot on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 11 pm.

Taped deep in the heart of Modesto, CA, in each week of The Movie Show, Deb and Wade, both of whom have nothing in common other than their shared love of movies and that they’re puppets, will dish out hot takes on upcoming blockbusters. The list includes Wonder Woman 1984, Dune and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, as well as classic fan-favorites such as Back to the Future, Jumanji and Apollo 13.

“The show will feature exclusive deleted scenes and a star-studded line-up of interview guests, including Bruce the shark from Jaws and Steven King’s laptop,” according to Syfy. Deb and Wade will also catch up with everyone’s favorite movie stars of yesteryear, such as the T-Rex from Jurassic Park, Splinter from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more.

The Movie Show is produced by Line by Line Media with Dubowsky, Stone, Bob Unger and Sam Sarkoob serving as executive producers.

Watch the sneak peek above.