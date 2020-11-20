‘Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Boards ‘American Sole’

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney has been added to the cast of American Sole, joining Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, Bad Bunny and Offset in the film, which is set up at STXfilms.

Written and directed by Ian Edelman, the pic follows two twentysomethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare.

Sweeney, who previously appeared opposite Davidson in the Hulu film Big Time Adolescence, will play Bella, a social media influencer.

Kevin Hart is producing via HartBeat with Jake Stein of Scondo Productions and Chris Paul of Ohh Dip!!! Productions. Exec producers are HartBeat’s Bryan Smiley and Bad Bunny. Drew Simon and Patricia Braga will oversee the project for STXfilms.

Sweeney is set to reprise her role as Cassie on Season 2 of the hit HBO YA drama Euphoria, and will also be seen in the forthcoming HBO limited series The White Lotus. She also will topline The Players Table, the first series from her newly launched production company Fifty-Fifty Films. On the film side, she appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and stars in Amazon’s upcoming original thriller The Voyeurs.

“Sydney Sweeney is an incredible talent who is catapulting as a star,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “She delivers standout performances in Euphoria, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and she’s a tremendous addition to the cast of American Sole.”

Sweeney is repped by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson.