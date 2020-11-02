‘Sweet Tooth’: Aliza Vellani Upped To Series Regular On Netflix Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the premiere of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, Aliza Vellani has been promoted to series regular on the drama based on the DC Vertigo comic. The series hails from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey, Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz and Warner Bros. TV.

Vellani plays Rani Singh, the warm and loving wife of Dr. Singh, who must find her fortitude to survive in a post-pandemic world.

The eight-episode Sweet Tooth follows the adventures of Gus (Christian Convery) — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

Cast also includes Stefania LaVie Owen, Neil Sandilands, Dania Ramirez, Nonso Anozie and Adeel Akhtar. Will Forte has a recurring role, while James Brolin serves as the narrator.

Mickle and Schwartz write, exec produce and co-showrun, with Mickle also acting as a director. Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell also exec produce alongside Linda Moran and Evan Moore producing. Team Downey produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Canadian actress Vellani is best known for her role on the hit CBC series Little Mosque on the Prairie. Her other credits include The X-Files (Fox), Riverdale (the CW) and Marvel’s Super Hero Adventures on Disney+. Vellani is repped by Lucas Talent and Adam Cooper at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.