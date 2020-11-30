Super Nintendo World Gets New Opening Date At Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan has set a February 4, 2021 grand opening for the first Super Nintendo World, after the launch at the Osaka theme park was delayed earlier this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The opening will now coincide with the park’s 20th anniversary celebration.

The park’s first multi-level land includes themed rides based on Nintendo staples including Mario Kart and Yoshi, with attractions including Bowser’s Castle and Peach’s Castle. The main attraction: the first-ever Mario Kart theme park ride, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, in which riders in headsets will race through the video game’s iconic courses and be immersed in the world.

The park will also offer Power-Up Bands, which enables guests to complete challenges, collect virtual coins and items and more. Users will also be able to link the bands to their smartphones to track their score, coins and digital stamps and compete with other guests.

Universal Studios Japan reopened to the public in June in restricted capacity after being shut down because of the pandemic.