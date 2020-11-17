Sundance Teaser Trailer: Yearly Fest Is “Online And In Person For The First Time”

The Sundance Film Festival is just around the corner and from the look of things, it’s going to be a little different this year.

The Sundance Institute released a teaser trailer on Tuesday to hype people up for the 2021 iteration Park City-based fest which has been the destination for some of Hollywood’s most critically acclaimed and iconic films. The trailer also serves as the launch of the dedicated online home for the fest. Sundance is set to run from January 28 to February 3, 2021.

“Welcome to the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. A new chapter filled with possibilities. Despite the challenges this year has brought, nothing could stop us from celebrating independent film, visionary artists, unique perspectives, and you, our adventurous audiences. So, for the first time ever, we are bringing the festival to you—both online and in the real world across the US and beyond,” said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson in a statement on the website. “The heart of our festival is our community. The joining of artists and audiences forms something truly extraordinary. We invite you to explore the program, join the conversation, and experience this new festival with us.”

“Online And In Person For The First Time” seems to be the slogan for this year’s fest which leads us to believe this will definitely be a hybrid version of the popular fest. More details about the 2021 iteration of Sundance will be released in the upcoming weeks.

The trailer starts off with Craig Robinson hyping the crowd up and immediately cuts to a video collage of days of Sundance past with soundbites from many prominent figures in the industry including Ava DuVernay, Jane Fonda, Hillary Clinton, Ryan Coogler, Keanu Reeves, John Lithgow, Eva Longoria, and of course, Robert Redford. Then there is Aubrey Plaza who describes the fest as “moist” while being interviewed by Definition Please director Sujata Day.

Intercut in between the soundbites are blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpses of films that have played at the fest including Boyhood, The Farewell, Tangerine, The Blair Witch Project, American Psycho, Mudbound, Napoleon Dynamite, Get Out, Whiplash, Clerks, Dear White People, Strong Island, Blackfish, RBG, Love and Basketball, Call Me By Your Name, Pariah, Sorry to Bother You, 500 Days of Summer, Donnie Darko, Dope, What We Do In The Shadows, The Big Sick and many more.

Watch the teaser above.