Studio71 Developing Adventure Mystery Series ‘Lost Island’ With Michael Younesi

EXCLUSIVE: Studio71, the Red Arrow Studios-owned company behind Maya Erskine comedy Plus One, is developing a TV series with Michael Younesi, director of Netflix series Project Mc2.

Younesi has created and written Lost Island, an adventure mystery series.

Inspired by Tiki culture and folklore from the South Pacific, Lost Island follows a family as they move to a remote tropical island to fix up a dilapidated resort hotel. Soon after they arrive, the family comes to discover that both the hotel property and the Island itself are haunted by ancient mysteries that threaten to destroy the Island.

The series reunites Younesi with Studio71, which he worked together with on Walmart-financed family film, Adventure Force 5, starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Ernie Hudson, and is based on the retailer’s popular toy line of the same name.

It is the latest project for Studio71. The company’s Facebook Watch show Real Bros of Simi Valley, created by and starring Jimmy Tatro, just finished its third season and it is producing V/H/S 94, the Shudder-financed latest installment of the V/H/S horror franchise.

“The mystery and magic of the uncharted have long captured my imagination,” said Younesi. “I’m excited to collaborate with Studio71 to bring this rich world to life… transporting audiences to a land of waterfalls, tribal drums and fantastic Shangri-la’s.”

“We really love the inventive, worldbuilding vision that Michael Younesi has brought to this project,” added Michael Schreiber, Studio71’s President of Scripted Content. “It’s a big, fun tentpole concept that’s great for the whole family.”

Younesi is repped by Verve and Zero Gravity.