‘Student Driver’ Action Comedy From Peter Hoare & Aggregate Films Lands At Netflix With Kyle Newacheck Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired feature comedy Student Driver, an original pitch from writer Peter Hoare (Standing Up, Falling Down) and Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films, sources said.

Written by Hoare, with Murder Mystery helmer Kyle Newacheck attached to direct, I hear Student Driver is an action comedy involving a substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embarking on a madcap adventure.

Aggregate Films produces the movie, now in early development. Tracey Nyberg brought in the project and is overseeing for Aggregate. Netflix declined comment.

Hoare is coming off of his sale of Family Jewels to New Republic, starring Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn. He was a writer on CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait and also wrote the screenplay for the Billy Crystal-starring comedy film Standing Up, Falling Down, which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. He is repped by Verve, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman Genow Schenkman.

Newacheck directed Netflix hit comedy Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and is currently prepping to go back to direct more episodes of What We Do in the Shadows. He is repped by WME, Avalon Management and Morris Yorn.

Aggregate Films is prepping Your Place Or Mine with Reese Witherspoon, a romantic comedy for Netflix that will mark the feature directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna, and also is behind FX’s A Teacher, directed by and executive produced by Hannah Fidell, which is currently streaming on Hulu. Aggregate is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gelman.