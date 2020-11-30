Netflix’s Jasmine Johnson Joins Stoopid Buddy Stoodios As Head Of Studio

EXCLUSIVE: Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, SuperMansion), founded by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner, has tapped Netflix’s Jasmine Johnson as Head of Studio. Johnson, who most recently served as an original feature animation production executive at Netflix, will oversee production of the studio’s slate and manage the day-to- day business, reporting directly to Green, Harvatine IV, Senreich and Towner. This is a newly created role, with Johnson taking on responsibilities previously handled by the co-founders as the animation-focused studio is growing its operations with an expansive slate of animated projects.

“Jasmine is a world-class executive whose leadership will help us grow and run the day-to-day operations of the studio,” said Towner. “We look forward to working alongside her and are thrilled to welcome her to the Stoopid Buddy Stoodios team.”

In her most recent role at Netflix, Johnson oversaw 15 feature films and specials in various formats, including CG, 2D and stop-motion animation. Prior to that, Johnson did a nearly six-year stint at Brazen Animation, helping to build the studio from the ground up as Head of Production. Johnson’s animation career began at Walt Disney Animation where she was an integral member of the production team that launched the Fairies film franchise. She then segued to Reel FX where she produced short-format, special venue and ride film projects and worked on feature films including The Book of Life.

“I am inspired by the unique voices and artistry at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios,” said Johnson. “It is an exciting time to join our visionary leadership team.”

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ slate of upcoming projects include Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. from creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, a series which marks Marvel’s first foray into adult animation, set for premiere on Hulu early next year. The studio also is currently in production on season 11 of the Emmy-winning Robot Chicken, season 2 of Crossing Swords for Hulu, Mega City Smiths for AMC, The Summoner for Syfy’s late-night adult animation block, TZGZ, and an untitled stop- motion holiday special for Fox, all of which will premiere in 2021.