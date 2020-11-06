Pathé Boards Sales On Steve Coogan-Jeff Pope King Richard III Comedy-Drama ‘The Lost King’, Stephen Frears To Direct — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Pathé has boarded world sales ahead of the AFM on UK comedy-drama The Lost King, inspired by the remarkable 2012 true story of finding Brit monarch King Richard III’s remains under a Leicester car park.

Steve Coogan has co-written the script with his Stan & Ollie and Philomena collaborator Jeff Pope. Philomena director and two-time Oscar nominee Stephen Frears is aboard to direct.

Coogan will co-star in the film as the husband of Philippa Langley, the woman who undertook the search for King Richard’s remains, which had been lost for more than 500 years.

The movie will put a spotlight on Langley, whose obsessive search was derided by many. In 2012, she led the charge to exhume Richard’s skeleton, which she believed to be under a car park in the UK city of Leicester. In the global media circus that followed the discovery, Langley’s role was often overlooked.

Coogan first discussed the project in 2017, remarking that “this Richard film is about the amateur versus the establishment, and intuition versus academia”. The hunt for the actress to play Langley is in process.

Filming is due to get underway next spring on the Baby Cow production. Producers include Christine Langan and Dan Winch.

Pathé, Frears, Coogan, Pope and Langan (while head of BBC Films) all collaborated on 2013 breakout Philomena, which took more than $100M worldwide and scored four Oscar nominations.