Stephen Garrett’s Character 7 To Adapt Thriller Novels; Series Mania New Dates; Tony Todd Sci-Fi Deal — Global Briefs

Series Mania Pushed Back To May

French TV festival Series Mania has been pushed back from its usual March home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Lille event will take place on May 28-June 5, with the Series Mania Forum being staged between June 1-3. Registration will open online on January 18. “With the ongoing uncertainly surrounding COVID-19, we believe these dates in the warmer months of May and June are the perfect time frame for Series Mania 2021,” said president Rodolphe Belmer. He added that the event will return to a March date in 2022. Series Mania was canceled this year and was due to host the world premieres of shows including Eva Green drama The Luminaries and Sky Atlantic’s Little Birds.

Tony Todd Sci-Fi Gets Sales Deal

Destination Marfa Fairway Film Alliance

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based Fairway Film Alliance has acquired world sales rights to surreal science-fiction title Destination Marfa with Tony Todd and Stelio Savante and directed by Andy Stapp. The film follows four lifelong friends who decide to veer off the road and venture into the West Texas town of Marfa, where they encounter mysterious lights as the line between reality and fantasy become increasingly blurred. Todd (Candyman) and Savante (Infidel) play opposing forces in the town. Producers are Stelio Savante and Starla Christian. The film is the passion project of writer-director-executive producer Andy Stapp, and was shot on location throughout Texas.