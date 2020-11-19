Click to Skip Ad
Stephen Garrett’s Character 7 To Adapt Thriller Novels; Series Mania New Dates; Tony Todd Sci-Fi Deal — Global Briefs

By Andreas Wiseman, Jake Kanter

Stephen Garrett
Character Seven

Stephen Garrett’s Character 7 Options Thriller Novels

Character 7, whose founder Stephen Garrett (pictured) executive-produced thrillers The Night Manager and Spooks,  and is one of the producers behind current HBO drama The Undoing, has won rights to adapt Holly Watt’s thriller novels To The Lions and The Dead Line, which follow the life and adventures of globetrotting investigative journalist Casey Benedict. To the Lions takes Casey into the North African desert to investigate a series of mysterious and disturbing incidents in a Moroccan refugee camp and a trail leading back to the highest echelons of Western society. Follow-up The Dead Line Casey seeks the source of a desperate message secreted in clothing sold on the British high street: They take the girls. Her search takes her across the world to a Bangladeshi refugee camp, and into the heart of the wealthy, connected families who will be destroyed if her discovery is revealed.

