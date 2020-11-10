Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Amazon’s Audible; Sets First Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media is moving into the podcasting world with a first-look deal at Audible.

The company, which has a film and TV deal at Sony, has struck the partnership with the Amazon-owned audio division and has set its first two series – doc series The Greatest Sports Story Never Told and interview series Fifteen Minutes from Home.

“What we realized really quickly after that [Sony] deal, was that we wanted to expand that ecosystem to inspire as much as possible so when you look at Unanimous and all of the tentacles of it one day, hopefully that infrastructure will fit all parts of media. This Audible deal is another tentacle of inspiration,” Erick Peyton, co-founder and chief creative officer at Unanimous Media told Deadline.

The Greatest Sports Story Never Told will offer a deep dive into fascinating stories with roots in the world of athletics, but with an impact that goes far beyond fields, courts and diamonds. The 10-part series consists of 30 minute episodes.

Peyton said, “Sometimes, you want to know what happened in the dug out in the World Series in 1988 or what happened with Kirk Gibson after he hits that home-run. It’s those little moments in between moments the bigger moments.”

Meanwhile, Fifteen Minutes from Home is based on YouTube series 5 Minutes from Home It will give listeners a disarming and intimate peek into the lives of superstars. In each episode, Curry rides home from one of his games with a celebrity or expert, seeking insights on subjects like comebacks, work-life balance and more.

In the YouTube series, Curry is talking to stars such as Snowpiercer’s Daveed Diggs, Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky and Bay Area rap legend E-40. Peyton said that they would switch up the format a little bit for the audio series and is working out how much Curry will feature as well as other guest hosts and stars.

Peyton said that the slate would focus on stories of family, sports and faith and that he wants to crack a podcast in the kids space. “We want to do a podcast for that dad who is picking up his kids from baseball practice or his daughter from volleyball, that’s probably one of the next things we’re eyeballing,” he added.

He said that Audible had been very “transparent” to deal with and that he and Curry were enjoying the development process. “When you’re in the position that we’re luckily in, you do have a lot of opportunities because of Stephen is as a brand,” he said.

It is the latest high-profile deal for Audible, which recently unveiled partnerships with the likes of Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God.

Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President and Head of US Content at Audible, told Deadline that she was impressed with the variety of Unanimous’ ideas.

“The thing about Unanimous as a company that is so exciting is that the projects that we’re working on focus on more than just sports, they go behind the scenes and into family. We have a very active development and production pipeline,” she said.

“Audible has been and will remain committed to telling and amplifying stories that celebrate a wide range of voices and we’re particularly interested in opportunities to highlight voices that haven’t been brought to audio before and focusing on stories that need to be told and we think Unanimous is a fantastic partner to be able to do that,” she added.