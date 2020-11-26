‘Star Trek’ & ‘Iron Fist’ Star Alice Eve Signs With Silver Lining Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek Into Darkness and Iron Fist star Alice Eve has signed with management firm Silver Lining Entertainment.

Eve most recently starred in Epix series Belgravia from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and last year had a supporting role in Jay Roach’s Fox News movie Bombshell.

In post is sci-fi-thriller feature Warning, in which she stars with Kylie Bunbury, Annabelle Wallis, Alex Pattyfer, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Thomas Jane.

Eve’s previous credits include Marvel series Iron Fist and Entourage and movies Men In Black 3, Star Trek Into Darkness and Before We Go.

The actress remains with CAA, attorney Karl Austen, and Independent in the UK.

Silver Lining’s clients include Katherine Waterston, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jason Isaacs and Vincent D’Onofrio.